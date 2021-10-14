Zacks: Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.45). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NASDAQ LTCH traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $11.22. 15,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,857. Latch has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $128,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $38,967,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

