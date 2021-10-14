Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

SAFE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.31. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. Safehold has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of -0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 739,891 shares of company stock valued at $55,973,683 and have sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

