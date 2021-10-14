Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

AMPH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AMPH stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $106,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

