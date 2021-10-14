Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 876,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,503. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.