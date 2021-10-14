Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

FBNC stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

