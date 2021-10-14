Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of 132.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

