Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.