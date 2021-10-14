Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CALA opened at $2.06 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

