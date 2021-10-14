Zacks Investment Research Lowers CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “
Shares of CIR opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
