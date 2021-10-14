Zacks Investment Research Lowers Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) to Sell

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORGN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

