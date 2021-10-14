Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

RSI opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1,958.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $16,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

