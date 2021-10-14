Zacks Investment Research Lowers SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) to Hold

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.58. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

