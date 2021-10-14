Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

