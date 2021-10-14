Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) to “Hold”

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ALHC opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

