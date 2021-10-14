Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) to Buy

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYRN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.67 million, a PE ratio of -144.85 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David North bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

