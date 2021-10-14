Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to “Buy”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Glencore stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

