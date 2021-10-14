Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to “Buy”

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

IBA opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

