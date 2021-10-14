Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to “Buy”

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

LINC stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

