Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to “Hold”

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $111,255,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

