Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Zalando stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Zalando has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.