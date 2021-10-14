Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $12.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.27. 2,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,734. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

