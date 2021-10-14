ZKSwap Reaches Market Cap of $100.79 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $100.79 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00122492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00074506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,685.33 or 0.99406446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.16 or 0.06490052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.