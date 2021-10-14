Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

