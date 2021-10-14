Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

