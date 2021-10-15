$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

