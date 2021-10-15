-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.38. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.