$0.09 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

LINC opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

