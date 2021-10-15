$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 103.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after buying an additional 826,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 1,062,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,993. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

