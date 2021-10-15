-$0.22 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,744. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

