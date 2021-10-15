$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OSBC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,228. The company has a market cap of $383.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 81,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

