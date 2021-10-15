-$0.35 EPS Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CLDX traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 454,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,184. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

