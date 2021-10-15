-$0.44 EPS Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOEV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Canoo has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.16.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

