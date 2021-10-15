$0.45 EPS Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.15. 229,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,862. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

