$0.52 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 134,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

