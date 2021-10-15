$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.18. 3,891,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 419,434 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

