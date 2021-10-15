$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.18. 3,891,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 419,434 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
