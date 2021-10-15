$0.73 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after acquiring an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

