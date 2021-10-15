$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of WSBC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 329,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after buying an additional 738,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

