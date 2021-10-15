$0.87 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 142,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,724,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,812. The company has a market capitalization of $718.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.