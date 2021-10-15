$1.02 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.