$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $924.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 81,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hub Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

