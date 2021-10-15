$1.21 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

