$1.22 EPS Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

