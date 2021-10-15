$1.27 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

