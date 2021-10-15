-$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.94). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($7.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $644.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

