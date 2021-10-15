$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.