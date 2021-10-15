$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. 306,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,760. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

