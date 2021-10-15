11,000 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Replimune Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Replimune Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,046 shares of company stock worth $3,744,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

