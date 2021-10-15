$15.47 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $15.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.09 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.22 billion to $62.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

