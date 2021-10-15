151,300 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,368,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 384,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 473.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,793,000 after buying an additional 379,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.