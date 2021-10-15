1,531 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. 4,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

